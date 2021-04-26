Monday, 26 April 2021

Quilts for old folk

A CRAFT group in Goring is producing “fiddle quilts” for residents of the village’s care homes.

The quilts, made by members of the GAP Textile Group, are lined with buttons, threads, zips and other features which dementia patients can fidget with to calm themselves when they become restless.

They can also be personalised with images representing the person’s past, which helps them to share their memories with other people.

The group has made them for residents of the Lyndhurst Care Home in Lyndhurst Road and is now making them for residents of the Grange in Grange Close.

Anyone interested in taking part should email gaptextilegroup@gmail.com

