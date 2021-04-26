Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Helping hands

VOLUNTEERS are needed for the Citizens Advice service in Henley.

They would work from its offices in Market Place, helping people with work, financial and housing problems as the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Full training is provided.

For more information, visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/oxfordshire-south-vale/volunteer

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33