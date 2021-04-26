Helping hands

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
VOLUNTEERS are needed for the Citizens Advice service in Henley.
They would work from its offices in Market Place, helping people with work, financial and housing problems as the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Full training is provided.
For more information, visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/oxfordshire-south-vale/volunteer
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say