Covid heroes

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after
Monday, 26 April 2021
NOMINATIONS are open for Oxfordshire’s Covid-19 Heroes Awards.
Imam Monawar Hussain, the incoming High Sheriff for the county, wants to celebrate those who helped their community through the pandemic.
For a nomination form, email oxfordshire@highsheriffs.com
26 April 2021
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after
