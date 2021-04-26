Monday, 26 April 2021

Covid heroes

NOMINATIONS are open for Oxfordshire’s Covid-19 Heroes Awards.

Imam Monawar Hussain, the incoming High Sheriff for the county, wants to celebrate those who helped their community through the pandemic.

For a nomination form, email oxfordshire@highsheriffs.com

