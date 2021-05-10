Monday, 10 May 2021

Drivers plea

GORING’S community bus service is seeking more volunteer drivers.

Going Forward, which links the village with neighbouring towns including Henley, would like to expand its services where passenger numbers are growing now that the coronavirus crisis is easing.

Candidates must have a D1 entitlement on their driving licence in order to drive the 14-seater minibus.

If you are interested in applying, email littlebluebus
@yahoo.com

