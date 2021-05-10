Reserve open

THE Withymead nature reserve in Goring is open for private visits.

Bookings can made for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits will be conducted with social distancing and other coronavirus prevention measures in place.

The reserve, off the Ridgeway, currently has an array of wildlife including various bird species building nests, bees and butterflies as well as its signature Loddon lillies.

For more information, visit www.withymead.org