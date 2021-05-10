Reserve open

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
THE Withymead nature reserve in Goring is open for private visits.
Bookings can made for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Visits will be conducted with social distancing and other coronavirus prevention measures in place.
The reserve, off the Ridgeway, currently has an array of wildlife including various bird species building nests, bees and butterflies as well as its signature Loddon lillies.
For more information, visit www.withymead.org
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say