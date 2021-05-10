Monday, 10 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reserve open

THE Withymead nature reserve in Goring is open for private visits.

Bookings can made for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits will be conducted with social distancing and other coronavirus prevention measures in place.

The reserve, off the Ridgeway, currently has an array of wildlife including various bird species building nests, bees and butterflies as well as its signature Loddon lillies.

For more information, visit www.withymead.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33