Best pregnancy advice

A COURSE offering advice to women during pregnancy has received recognition.

Henley Hypnobirthing, which was founded by Sarah Thomas in 2019, won the best pregnancy service or business in the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards.

Hypnobirthing combines breathing, relaxation techniques and hypnosis to create a positive experience when the baby arrives.

Nominations were received from across Oxfordshire.

Mrs Thomas said: “I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who voted for me and has supported my little business every step of the way.

“I am so passionate about sharing positive birth and supporting expecting parents on this incredible journey.

“Being recognised for this award means I can only hope to continue to grow and meet and support many new parents in the future.”

Little Ankle Biters is a website dedicated to offering family advice around Oxfordshire, including dining, travel and community groups.