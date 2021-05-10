Pub opens goat farm (no kidding)

CUSTOMERS aren’t the only ones jumping for joy at the re-opening of pubs.

The Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys has built a pocket farm at the bottom of its paddock, which includes chickens, quails and two pygmy goats that love to bounce on a trampoline.

The eggs from the birds are used for dishes on the pub’s menu but as there is a surplus many have been handed out to the community free during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gary and Donna Clarke, who took over the pub at the beginning of last year, say the animals have proved to be popular with customers.

Mr Clarke said: “People love them. We’ve been amazed by how popular they are and word of mouth has really spread.

“Since re-opening, we’ve asked people how the food was and they say, ‘Oh, it was great but we came to see the goats’.”

Mr Clarke gets up early in the morning to feed the goats and let the chickens out.

He said: “I don’t mind that. It gives me a reason to get up. It was quite tough to motivate yourself during lockdown but it made me want to get up and improve this place.”

The goats, Rocket and Groot, are brothers and came from a petting farm in Herefordshire that was closing down in September. They spend many hours on the trampoline, which was donated by a regular, either jumping or sleeping as the canvas warms up in the sunshine.

Mr Clarke said his wife was an animal rights supporter.

“She travelled to California to protest against Sea World who put whales in tiny swimming pools for entertainment,” he said.

“Through that and the Facebook groups she’s part of, she saw the farm closing down. Nobody wanted the goats and Donna just fell in love with them.

“The next thing I know, we’re driving to go and pick them up. Driving back, I had goat poo and wee all over the place. They were incredibly calm though and they let me carry them into the enclosure, which we developed over the next few months.”

The pocket farm also has six chickens, a cockerel and about 10 quails and has already been booked for several children’s birthday parties.

Mr Clarke said: “We’re trying to train the goats so that we can bring them out on bridles and the kids can pet them and ask questions.”

The chickens came from Riverways Farm in Twyford and their eggs are used to make the Yorkshire puddings for the pub’s Sunday roasts.

Mr Clarke added: “We looked into the farming of quails and found out that they are treated worse than chickens.

“Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall had a campaign to make people aware of free range eggs and what goes on in battery farms but poor quails are still suffering.

“Ours have not laid yet but once they start in the spring they can go all year and lay about 300 eggs.

“It means we can tell a story to our customers and it is important for people to know where their food comes from.

“Donna is a vegan and that has really helped to influence the menu — we always try to have a substitute that is similar to the main dish.”

The Clarkes, who have a two-year-old son, Bowie, moved from Windsor to take over the Maltsters Arms, only the third time the Brakspear pub had changed hands in 22 years.

They had no experience of running a pub, although Mr Clarke trained as a chef in France.

The couple succeeded George Thomas and Calum Miller, who had spent five years at the pub.

Before that, it was run by Peter and Helen Bland, who moved to Torquay to start a bed and breakfast after 17 years in the village.

Mr Clarke said: “Peter and Helen were so embedded in the community and people still miss them.

“We’ve had really lovely comments from people who’ve said they’re so glad to see that same spirit and determination back again.” The couple have made a lot of other changes at the pub, including refurbishing the kitchen at a cost of £50,000.

They have doubled the size of the patio, taking the number of outdoor covers to 120, and introduced pods with heaters, LED lighting and blankets, which seat up to six people, at the front of the building.

An old barn at the back of the pub was converted into a music studio in August.

Mr Clarke, who performs with a tribute band called The Cureheads, said: “It was just full of junk and we managed to hire a skip and get rid of it all.

“I’ve been in the music industry for 30 years and it was intended to be a rehearsal space for myself but regulars told us about their kids who were interested in music but didn’t know where to go for teaching, so we thought it would be nice to have a recording and rehearsal studio where they could practise while their parents were having a meal.

“They can get together with other kids — socially distanced at the moment — and form bands.”

He is thinking about holding a music festival later this year, allowing the children to perform. Other ideas include a herb garden, an astronomy club and game nights.

Mr Clarke said: “We’ve tried to use every square foot of the business to try to keep it going. Each time we’ve been open and closed has given us a chance to try new things and see what works. Most of them have.”