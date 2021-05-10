Pink and purple summer baskets to celebrate coming out of lockdown

A TOTAL of 163 summer hanging baskets have now been sold to residents and businesses in Henley.

Henley in Bloom launched its annual campaign, which is supported by the Henley Standard, three weeks ago.

Windowflowers, of Burnham, supplies the baskets and is now planting them up ready for installation in late May and early June. The company will also maintain them all summer.

This year’s plants will include pink and purple fuchsias, verbenas, pelargoniums, surfinias, petunias and calocephalus.

The colours are designed to celebrate life returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

Windowflowers managing director Miles Watson-Smyth said: “We’re giving the baskets plenty of time to develop under glass at the nursery, where they will be free from the risk of frost.

“The flowers will grow strongly and I hope they will brighten up the town and really get noticed.”

Taking part in the scheme for the first time this year is Hotel du Vin in New Street.

New general manager Damian Davenport has ordered 14 baskets to be hung along the frontage and in its courtyard garden. Staff at the venue will maintain the latter.

Mr Davenport said: “I thought the property would look great with flowers going along the road. The town as a whole looks great in full bloom so we wanted to be a part of that. We’re redesigning our courtyard to have more greenery anyway so the baskets will add to that English country courtyard vibe.

“Henley has always been a good summer destination and this year’s staycation market is going to be huge so if businesses can show Henley at its best, that can only be a good thing.

“If we can make the town look more inviting, it will have a beneficial knock-on effects for the local economy. There’s a great opportunity here because people are desperate to get back to some kind of normality.”

Estate agent Ballards has ordered five baskets as usual for its offices at the foot of Hart Street, near Henley Bridge.

Accounts manager Nicky Phillips said: “It’s a great scheme for the town and our office is at one of its main entrances so we’ve always wanted to do our bit and make it look welcoming for visitors.”

Direct Wines, another regular, has again ordered two baskets to hang at its offices in New Street.

Office co-ordinator Mia Willoughby said: “We’ve done it for many years and we’re really keen because it brightens up the frontage and makes everything look so much happier.

“We didn’t take part last year as we weren’t in the office so it’s especially important to get back into it. I think the people of Henley want to see signs of normal life returning and the more businesses that take part, the better the impression it will make.”

Nora French, 83, ordered a single basket for her cottage in Greys Road as usual.

She said: “It really brightens up the area, not just for me but for everyone walking past. I always get comments on how lovely it looks and it’s great that they’re looked after.”

Estate agent Robinson Sherston has bought one basket for its office in Bell Street. Partner Matt Mannall said: “We are delighted to support Henley in Bloom and join with other local businesses and neighbours to really showcase our wonderful town.

“Each year, Henley in Bloom makes the town look great and this year in particular we are truly thankful for the environment and atmosphere that we’re so lucky to have.”

Nigel and Caroline Fox have bought a basket for their home in Friday Street for the second year running.

Prof Fox said: “It’s a great way of brightening up the town and making it attractive to residents and visitors. It’s always done very professionally and we love the fact that the baskets are watered.”

Penny and Hugh Bayliss, of Bell Street, have bought a basket for wherever it is needed for the third year running. Previously it has gone outside the fire station in West Street and in Falaise Square.

Mrs Bayliss said: “We love Henley and think it’s amazing so we want to do our part to make it look its best. It would be nice if it could go near our home but we don’t really mind as long as it goes somewhere it will make a difference.

“It has been a difficult year and by making the town more beautiful, the flowers will attract more visitors, which will benefit businesses.”

Among other newcomers are optician Frost Borneo, of Hart Street, and Patrick Collins, of Queen Street.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “It’s brilliant that the baskets are continuing to sell and I’d really urge the community to carry on supporting them.

“After the year we’ve had, we need to give Henley a splash of colour to brighten up people’s days and make it feel warm and welcoming.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett added: “This is a great vote of confidence in our town as things return to normal. Businesses are starting to trade again and residents want to support them so the baskets should help to encourage footfall.”