National Trust houses to re-open next week

NATIONAL Trust properties in the Henley area will re-open next week.

Greys Court, near Rotherfield Greys, and Nuffield Place, which have been closed for months to help stop the spread of coronavirus, will welcome visitors from Wednesday.

Conservation work in the houses has continued during the pandemic.

With the Government lifting more lockdown restrictions on Monday, the trust is to open all its properties and collections across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Social distancing rules will be in place, which means some small properties or rooms that can’t accommodate this will be re-opened later once restrictions allow or when repairs or redisplay work is completed.

Hilary McGrady, director general of the trust said: “This is a big moment that we have all looked forward to for months as we welcome people back safely, to spend time together at their favourite properties.

“Hundreds of our parks, gardens and countryside locations have already re-opened, but we know how much our members and supporters have been looking forward to returning to see our houses and collections.

“Our places are nothing without our visitors there to enjoy them and our staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes, cleaning chandeliers, polishing floors and dusting books, to get everything ready.”