Arrangers retire

TWO women who arranged the flowers at Holy Trinity Church in Henley have retired.

Mary Burton and Maureen George reluctantly felt they could no longer carry out the physical nature of the work.

The women, known as the “Flower Ladies” were responsible for seasonal and other displays at the church.

Ms Burton first became a helper in 1996, despite having little experience of floral art or flower arranging.

She learnt under Diana Brown, Ruth Forster and Barbara Williams and also went on flower-arranging courses.

Ms George also learnt flower arranging from former flower ladies at the church.

In recent years there have been other occasional helpers, including Lyn Clayden and Valerie Morgan.

If you are interested in the role, call Rev Duncan Carter on (01491) 574822.