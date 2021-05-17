Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Arrangers retire

TWO women who arranged the flowers at Holy Trinity Church in Henley have retired.

Mary Burton and Maureen George reluctantly felt they could no longer carry out the physical nature of the work.

The women, known as the “Flower Ladies” were responsible for seasonal and other displays at the church.

Ms Burton first became a helper in 1996, despite having little experience of floral art or flower arranging.

She learnt under Diana Brown, Ruth Forster and Barbara Williams and also went on flower-arranging courses.

Ms George also learnt flower arranging from former flower ladies at the church.

In recent years there have been other occasional helpers, including Lyn Clayden and Valerie Morgan.

If you are interested in the role, call Rev Duncan Carter on (01491) 574822.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33