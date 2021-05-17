Memorial to rambler

A MEMORIAL bench has been unveiled on the public footpath between Aston and Remenham.

The seat honours the late David Bounds, from Twyford, who wrote the Rambling for Pleasure walking guides covering routes across Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Mr Bounds, who died in October 2019, aged 87, was also footpath secretary of the Ramblers’ Loddon Valley group and spent much of his later life fighting obstructive landowners to keep routes open.

He was also a member of the Open Spaces Society, whose head office is in Bell Street, Henley.

Kate Ashbrook, the society’s general secretary, said: “David devoted his life to giving pleasure to walkers by producing books with clear instructions and lively writing [and] worked tirelessly to ensure that paths were clear, usable and well signposted and waymarked.

“It’s thanks to the strenuous efforts of volunteers like David that we can all enjoy our wonderful network.”