£350 for school’s edible garden

HENLEY in Bloom has approved a grant of £350 for Badgemore Primary School to go towards a new food garden project.

The school in Hop Gardens wants to teach pupils how to grow their own vegetables and needs £700 for garden equipment and seeds.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the town council’s recreation and amenities committee, said she would be happy to fund the project as it would mean the children were outside and learning where their food comes from as well as being encouraged to eat healthily.

“This is exactly the kind of thing we normally suppport,” she said. “I think it is a worthwhile project.”

The committee also approved up to £150 to be spent on signage for the national No Mow May

initiative.

Grass verges in parts of Henley will not be cut this month. This will allow small flowers to grow so they produce large amounts of nectar in a short space of time and attract insects that spread pollen, improving the area’s biodiversity.

Cllr Hinton said the signs were designed to promote initiative as well as informing people who might think the area looked “messy”.

The committee also discussed the possibility of the annual Henley Spring Clean going ahead in September after the event was cancelled in March for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Hinton said: “I would really like to see this event return. It’s an annual event that’s been happening for over a decade so if it moved to September I’d like to see Henley in Bloom organise it again.”