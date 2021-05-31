Monday, 31 May 2021

Clock repairs

THE clock on Henley town hall clock is being repaired after it stopped working in January.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “The clock has a really important place in the town and we are in the process of getting it fixed.

“We had to get quotes from five companies from different parts of the country to carry out the specialist work but we were in lockdown so that delayed things.”

The repairs are expected to be completed next month.

