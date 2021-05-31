Mothers team up with Manchester United on children’s mental health

TWO mothers have teamed up with Manchester United FC to improve the lives of children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginny Buckley, from Shiplake, and Georgina Attwood, from Henley, helped to design a “wellbeing” football which carries suggestions for maintaining good mental and physical health as well as an accompanying book exploring these in detail.

The ideas include “be open”, “be active”, “stay curious”, “be friendly”, “speak out” and “have fun”, all of which are backed up by tips from a panel of experts.

The book, which was produced to coincide with the recent Mental Health Awareness Week, outlines the importance of eating well and exercising regularly, always learning new things about the world, maintaining a positive outlook on life and sharing one’s problems with others.

A limited run of 5,000 has been printed by educational publisher DK, where Mrs Attwood is a publishing director.

These have been handed out to families in deprived parts of Manchester through the Manchester United Foundation, of which Ms Buckley is a trustee as she grew up in the city.

DK also sent out 1,000 children’s reference books as part of an activity pack.

The book is called United Minds and includes a section called “tales from the team” in which members of the Premier League squad, including United captains Harry Maguire and Katie Zelem, explain how they have put its guidance into practice.

Ms Buckley, a broadcaster and motoring journalist, and Mrs Attwood hope to make it more widely available after the number of young people in Britain suffering from mental health problems i the last year rose from about one in nine to one in six.

The women, who are friends, came up with the idea while watching their children playing for AFC Henley before the third coronavirus lockdown was imposed in January.

Mrs Attwood has two boys, Freddie, 12, who attends Gillotts School in Henley, and Archie, 10, who attends Trinity Primary School, while Ms Buckley’s son Zak, 11, goes to Cranford House School in Moulsford.

The boys had found the previous lockdowns challenging but coped better this time because they still had access to open spaces for exercise.

Their mothers realised that children in poorer areas weren’t so lucky, particularly as some families couldn’t afford food and were relying on school meals, and wanted to make a difference.

The book and football are among a package of measures which the foundation is taking to address poverty in Manchester, including academic and workplace skills workshops, football tuition for boys and girls and a powered wheelchair football club for disabled young people.

Ms Buckley, who is a presenter of the BBC’s Escape to the Country, was one of the charity’s first trustees when it launched in 2007.

Her colleagues include fellow broadcaster and United supporter Eamonn Holmes, who is also backing this latest initiative.

She said: “This project started when Georgina and I were remarking on the positive impact which playing football had on our children’s mental health.

“They struggled without it during the lockdown but reading was helpful because it gave them a little escape.

“We thought the book was a good idea because it’s as much about feeding healthy minds as healthy bodies, particularly in areas where they don’t have access to the same opportunities.

“Talking about your struggles is the first step in overcoming these problems, which is one of the things it stresses.

“We often found lockdown difficult but we were always able to go on a bike ride along the beautiful River Thames or walk through our open spaces, which made a fantastic difference.

“But not every family has that option and I’ve seen first-hand the challenges that our foundation’s young people faced.

“Those aged 11 to 16 are 11 per cent more likely to have mental health problems than in other areas and food poverty is a huge issue affecting about 200,000 children in Greater Manchester, as our own forward Marcus Rashford highlighted in his open letter to the Government last summer.

“We supported food banks heavily in the first lockdown because they were already running low.

“Many children were going to bed unfed and waking up hungry, which has a hugely detrimental impact on their ability to learn. It wasn’t a question of parental neglect but a sheer lack of resources — you had mothers going without just so their kids could eat.”

Ms Buckley said poorer families in the Henley area also struggled so could also benefit from the book.

She said: “It was clear to me that some very different conversations were taking place, with many people being financially secure enough to enjoy extra time with their families and I include myself in that. People were able to take up new hobbies or do more with their children while working from home.

“However, it’s easy to forget that some people around here are also reliant on food banks, hence the collection points in Tesco and Waitrose, which I regularly give to, and would have found it very stressful.

“I’m conscious that these problems don’t just exist in big cities and I’d love to get funding to roll out more of these books locally.

“My son is a typical 11-year-old so he’s a bit embarrassed by anything I do — he never watches me on television, for one thing.

“But when he saw pictures of the United squad holding the books and balls, I think he was more proud than he was willing to let on.”

Mrs Attwood, who lives in Reading Road with her husband Rich, also runs a project for DK called Sparking Curiosity, which encourages children who wouldn’t usually be interested in reading to give it a go.

She said: “As Ginny and I were talking on the touchline, we realised we could work together to alleviate the massive impact which the pandemic has had on young people’s mental health.

“I think it will be a while before we really see how badly some have been affected.

“Our own children were sad that they couldn’t play football but my husband was able to school them at home and take them to the Henley YMCA for the occasional kickabout or play in the garden.

“That lifeline simply wasn’t an option for some people.

“The foundation was already planning the wellbeing footballs and we felt having a book containing the same message would give it extra value and really drive its points home.

“It suggests lots of activities, from colouring in to physical exercises, which can boost children’s confidence following a period when they haven’t been able to do very much.

“I was heavily involved in designing it and ensuring we had all the right materials, but it was a team effort. We’re hugely proud to have played our part in getting it out there.”

Anyone interested in funding the project locally can contact the women through the Henley Standard.