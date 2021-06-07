Dog foils thief

THIEVES tried to steal a dog in Whitchurch Hill.

Two men lured a walker’s pet away from him while it was off the lead, presumably using a scent to attract it.

However, the dog ran off before it was within grabbing distance.

One of the men had a greying beard and was leading a golden Labrador with long fur on its ears. The pair were seen driving off in a blue van.

The incident happened at 5pm on May 23 in the wildflower meadow near the BP research centre off the main road through the village. It was reported to the police.