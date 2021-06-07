Women set up pop-up cafe at church hall

TWO women with a business selling afternoon teas served refreshments at Shiplake church hall.

Dawn Johnson and Zoe Rose, who founded Henley Hi Teas earlier this year, set up a “pop-up” café at the hall off the A4155. Visitors could stop to enjoy a cup of tea and a cake.

Mrs Rose, who lives in the village, said they came up with the idea as there was nowhere similar between Henley and Caversham.

She said: “The feedback was good and customers really enjoyed it, although we’d hoped more people would call in while driving past.

“It was still a success considering it was our first attempt at something like this but next time we’ll probably advertise more.”

The women make their food at Mrs Johnson’s home in Binfield Heath and deliver it with cake stands and china cups and saucers.

They had planned to launch the business last year but had to delay this because of the pandemic.