New youth centre delayed

A DECISION to build a new youth centre in Watlington has been delayed.

Watlington Youth Club is hoping that a new building will be erected at the recreation ground in Love Lane.

It is currently based in the sports pavilion in Shirburn Street, which does not have enough space for the activities and to store materials as the building is also used by local sports clubs.

The new building would be a “permanent young persons’ facility”, which could also be used by families visiting the recreation ground.

It could have cooking and toilet facilities, a lounge area, a computer room and a “quiet” room where people could chat.

An initial budget of £25,000 was allocated to it from the Watlington young people’s fund.

The parish council was asked to confirm the preferred site at the recreation ground and to agree a budget of £3,000 to cover the cost of seeking external funding but it decided to defer the decision.

Councillor Terry Jackson said: “I feel we are rushing into it. This is an opportunity to build exactly what the youth of Watlington needs in this new facility.”

Councillor Tim Horton agreed that a decision now would be “premature”.

“There is no indication of what this building is going to be for,” he said. “There’s so much we don’t know about it. Are we building a space that could be used by scouts and brownies too? If so, what would be their needs?”

Council chairman Matt Reid said that if the project was put back it would lose momentum.

Two other projects are also being considered by the council for the recreation ground: a multi-use games area and a “pump” track.

Councillor Margaret Noon said: “My problem with this project is the whole idea behind it — it needs to be an amalgamation of sports and recreation and I don’t think there has been enough thought put into it.”

Before the youth club moved to the sports pavilion, the Rainbow nursery in Love Lane used to be a dedicated youth centre, the Anne Brown Centre. Before that young people used to gather at the old cinema in High Street.