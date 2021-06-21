Final chapter

WATLINGTON library has hosted its last online story time.

Staff at the library ran the virtual sessions for 15 months during the pandemic and had more than 7,000 views.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Library, said: “Huge thanks to our team who have delivered a story time session every two weeks from the first lockdown last March, a truly epic feat.

“The sheer number of views is a clear testament to how much they were valued and we are so grateful to our dedicated team.”

The library is planning to host outdoor story time sessions over the summer.