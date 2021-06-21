Monday, 21 June 2021

Royal figure

A NEW Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire has been appointed.

Marjorie Glasgow is the founder and chief executive of an Oxfordshire clean energy company, which develops private/public partnerships that combine renewable energy projects and community hubs.

Mrs Glasgow, 59, who was born in America, lives in Charlbury with her husband, Dine, and has two children.

She succeeds Tim Stevenson, who will retire on September 30.

