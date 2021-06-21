Crackdown on teenagers behaving badly in village

A BUS shelter in Woodcote is to be removed because it attracts crime and antisocial behaviour.

The parish council, which owns the brick structure in Goring Road by the village green, says it has become a haven for young hooligans because it has no windows so they can’t be seen.

They gather in large groups to listen to loud music on their phones, drink alcohol and possibly take drugs.

The council will remove the shelter as soon as a contractor becomes available and replace it with one with windows or transparent walls.

This is part of a crackdown by a council working group which was formed after youths threw fireworks at a resident and made death threats when he asked them to stop misbehaving on Halloween.

The hooligans later threw more fireworks at Tom Booker’s home on the Church Farm industrial estate, which frightened his family. Other measures have included reducing the height of the hedge surrounding the village hall car park, off Reading Road, and replacing a security light on the building.

The council says these have already made a difference.

Others villagers have complained about drug taking, and possibly dealing, on the village outskirts and broken glass from drinks bottles being scattered on the pavement outside the Co-op in Bridle Path.

The parish council still wants police officers to visit Woodcote more frequently.

It has been in talks with the Henley neighbourhood police team but was told the request was unlikely to be met because of staffing issues.

Malcolm Smith, chairman of the council, said: “We’ve got incidents all over the place, which is becoming a bit of an issue and we still believe that the biggest obstacle to resolving it is a lack of visible policing.

“We have our own community support officer but they’re responsible for a large number of other villages in this area so we don’t get the level of coverage we would like.

“We encourage residents to report any incidents on 101 and the police always take action when they can, so it’s not a criticism of the team, but it’s still a bit sparse.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been told they just don’t have the bodies and when we do get a good Pcso, they’ll quickly disappear for training as it’s generally the first step to becoming a police constable.

“We used to have a very good Pcso who knew the community well and understood all the relevant issues but, sadly, he’s now on administrative duties.”

He said councillors were also considering ways to keep young people occupied.

These could include creating a “pump track”, an obstacle course for BMX bicycle and scooter riders to negotiate by “pumping” their machines up and down on their suspension. No location has been confirmed and talks are at a very early stage.

Cllr Smith said: “We would like to do more to encourage the youth of Woodcote away from antisocial behaviour. We’re not saying they shouldn’t be responsible for their actions but it can be hard in a village like this because there’s only limited entertainment.

“We do have sports clubs and the youth club, which does a great job but has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but there isn’t much else.

“I’d never even heard of pump tracks until recently but I’m very keen on the idea and have quickly been learning all about them.

“I recently came across one bright lad who’d built a smaller version in his own garden so there’s obviously demand for that kind of thing. We should be looking into it.”