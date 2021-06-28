Wild reads

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
CHILDREN in Henley are invited to join the Wild World Heroes, this year’s summer reading challenge.
They can collect stickers and rewards for reading library books over the school summer holidays.
For more information, visit Henley library in Ravenscroft Road or visit summerreading
challenge.org.uk
28 June 2021
