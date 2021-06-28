Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wild reads

CHILDREN in Henley are invited to join the Wild World Heroes, this year’s summer reading challenge.

They can collect stickers and rewards for reading library books over the school summer holidays.

For more information, visit Henley library in Ravenscroft Road or visit summerreading
challenge.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33