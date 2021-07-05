Children happy after £5,000 makeover of pre-school

WHITCHURCH Pre-School has undergone a £5,000 refurbishment.

Staff and parents at the pre-school, which is next to the village primary school in Eastfield Lane, raised the money for new equipment and redecoration with a series of sponsored events.

It now has a covered reading corner, a small den draped with fairy lights and artificial ivy and cushions for up to 10 children to sit on.

The children now enjoy daily storytelling sessions here as well as taking part in other quiet and creative activities.

There are also five new tables and chairs with play equipment, including a sand tray in which the youngsters can “drive” toy cars and construction vehicles around.

There is also “home corner” with toy stoves, cooking equipment and a pretend shop counter and shelf.

The money was raised through donations as well as a charity walk during November in which almost all the pre-school children walked a total of 360km between them. This raised at least £1,350.

Pre-school manager Kathleen Barrow said: “The children particularly love the reading corner as it has a very natural look and it’s a relaxing place for them to enjoy different activities.

“We’re very thankful to everyone who has supported us because these improvements have made a big difference and the children have really benefited.” The pre-school is still making efforts to claw back a £20,000 shortfall it suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in lost fees and missed fundraising opportunities.

This has forced it to delay plans to replace its ageing premises with a new portable cabin costing about £160,000.

To make a donation, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/

fundraising/whitchurchonthames

preschool