Toilets revamp plan resurrected

RESIDENTS’ views are to be sought on plans for new public toilets at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

The town council will ask people’s opinions as part of a consultation on Henley’s new neighbourhood plan with Harpsden, which is taking place at the town hall in Market Place between 10am and 3pm today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The scheme has been on the table for more than two years but has divided councillors and members of the public so the council, which owns the green space off Greys Road, wants as many people as possible to respond.

It also intends to conduct surveys at the site once the coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed and public events can take place there.

The proposal is for a single unisex toilet with disabled access in the recreation ground car park, for which a total of £80,000 was previously set aside in the council’s capital expenditure budget.

It was prompted by people using the skate park, including children, going into the Saracen’s Head pub across the road to use the toilets.

A previous consultation found most respondents were against the idea but the number of replies was small so councillors weren’t sure this reflected the wider community’s views.

Just 84 people replied with about two-thirds in opposition, many of whom feared it would cause an increase in antisocial behaviour, vandalism and drug abuse.

At a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee in June last year, members were evenly split in a vote so Councillor Kellie Hinton, then the chairwoman, used her casting vote to defer the issue. This week, she said: “We didn’t feel the number of responses was a good representation of the volume of people using the park or even living in the town so we needed to do more research before making a decision.

“There’s a lot of public money at stake so we want to be certain that it’s worth spending it rather than just installing signposts to the nearest alternatives.

“In future we’ll be looking to canvass views from the skate park itself, particularly the children and young people, who know what they want more than their parents do.

“It has been a standing item on our agenda for some time and we haven’t been able to make much progress in the past year because of the pandemic so we’re glad to be moving forward again.”

