Outdoor gym at new park is top choice of residents

AN outdoor gym and a football pitch were the top two choices of residents of Sonning Common for the village’s new recreation ground.

The new facility, off Reades Lane, is now officially named Memorial Park after the Kidmore End war memorial hall next door and is currently being prepared by a contractor.

The parish council carried out a survey of residents to find out what sports and activities they wanted to see there. A total of 668 people responded, 410 online and 258 in writing.

Sixty-nine per cent felt an outdoor gym should be provided and 58 per cent wanted a pitch for football, walking football or five-a-side.

Fifty-seven per cent chose netball and walking netball and 55 per cent chose basketball and an area for organised exercise and fitness classes.

A 60m by 40m multi-use games area has been suggested for the ground. Forty two per cent of residents said they would use this often, 40 per cent would use it occasionally and eight per cent would use it only for organised sport and activities. Ten per cent of respondents said they would never use it.

Asked if they would be prepared to pay to use this area, 39 per cent of respondents said yes, 35 per cent said maybe and 25 per cent said no.

The survey also asked residents about whether they would use a perimeter path for walks.

Fifty-seven per cent said they would use a path often, 38 per cent said they’d use it occasionally and just four per cent said they’ve never use it.

Asked if they’d use the field for other social activities, 49 per cent said they would do so occasionally, 44 per cent said often and seven per cent said never.

The council also asked who would use a playground area for children aged up to 12 and 40 per cent said they would use it often, 30 per cent occasionally and 30 per cent never. Asked what specific facilities should be included for teenagers, 65 per cent said a basketball hoop, 54 per cent chose a climbing wall and 52 per cent said a shelter or social area.

Residents were also asked about the use of a community building and what they would like to see in it.

Seventy-seven per cent were keen to see organised fitness classes, 66 per cent suggested social clubs, 62 per cent said badminton and 56 per cent said table-tennis.

Fifty-five per cent of people said they’d like to see more arts-based activities in the form of singing, dancing or drama sessions.

Residents were also asked if they would hire out rooms in the community building for social or/and business use.

Forty-three per cent said they would, 38 per cent said maybe and 20 per cent said no.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents suggested that toilets would be important for the “safety and enjoyable use” of the park. Eighty-five per cent wanted picnic tables, 81 per cent suggested lighting for the multi-use games area and perimeter path and 51 per cent suggested changing rooms. Three quarters of respondents wanted a café on site.

Asked how they would travel to the site, 76 per cent said on foot, 12 per cent said by bike and another 12 per cent said by car.

The council spent £800 on the survey in April. The responses are due to be discussed by its memorial hall field working party.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said: “The three-week independent survey was probably the most comprehensive and in-depth consultation exercise ever undertaken by the parish council.

“It is envisaged that public consultation on the development of Memorial Park will be ongoing and will build upon past public consultations conducted by the council and the working party.

“Future focused work is planned with special interest groups, such as disabled people and sports organisations. It is hoped to hold public displays and meetings in the village hall to gain further insight from residents.”