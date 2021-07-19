Nursery run

FOURTEEN members of staff at the Rainbow Corner Nursery in Watlington ran 150km and raised more than £2,000.

Children at the Love Lane nursery were also asked to walk, run or cycle any distance of their choosing.

The money will be used to revamp its garden where they will install a new shed, improve the “mud kitchen” and put in artificial grass.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

campaign/RunforRainbow