Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nursery run

FOURTEEN members of staff at the Rainbow Corner Nursery in Watlington ran 150km and raised more than £2,000.

Children at the Love Lane nursery were also asked to walk, run or cycle any distance of their choosing.

The money will be used to revamp its garden where they will install a new shed, improve the “mud kitchen” and put in artificial grass.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/
campaign/RunforRainbow

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33