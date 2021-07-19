Library help

Monday, 19 July 2021

GORING library is seeking more volunteers.

Candidates should be available for a three-hour shift every fortnight.

The library’s friends group says they are needed because Oxfordshire County Council no longer provides enough funding for paid staff.

For more information, email fogl.volunteers@gmail.com

