Library help

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
GORING library is seeking more volunteers.
Candidates should be available for a three-hour shift every fortnight.
The library’s friends group says they are needed because Oxfordshire County Council no longer provides enough funding for paid staff.
For more information, email fogl.volunteers@gmail.com
19 July 2021
