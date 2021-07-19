Conservation group launch

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
A NEW conservation group could be set up to improve the natural environment around Goring.
The Goring Gap Environmental Organisation, which is yet to be formed officially, has the support of the Mend the Gap programme, which was launched to offset the visual impact of electrifying the railway line through the village in 2015.
The organisation will build partnerships with other organisations and come up with its own ideas for conservation projects. More details will be announced as plans progress.
19 July 2021
