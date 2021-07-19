Monday, 19 July 2021

Cycle better

PUPILS in Year 5 at Goring Primary School took part in the national Bikeability scheme.

The two-day programme, aimed at improving cycling proficiency, included basic drills on the school playground before pupils moved to roads in the village.

Children learned how to check their bikes were roadworthy and to always wear a well-fitted helmet. The school says pupils enjoyed it and felt safer afterwards.

