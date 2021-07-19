Garden entry

RESIDENTS and staff at the Henley Manor care home off Mill Lane, Henley, have entered a gardening competition.

Judges from Hallmark, which runs the home, visited as part of the company’s annual Hallmark in Bloom competition on Monday.

This year’s theme was The Wind In The Willows so the residents created a wooded area using materials from a nearby wood and made displays themed around characters including Ratty and Mr Toad.

The results will be announced next month.