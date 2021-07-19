Early start

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
Monday, 19 July 2021
BIN collections in parts of the Henley area took place an hour earlier this week because of the hot weather.
South Oxfordshire District Council sent out its collection teams at 6am instead of 7am on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday so they could finish before temperatures were too high.
The hot weather also delayed collections in some areas but these were caught up by the end of the week.
19 July 2021
