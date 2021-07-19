Riverside hotel set to reopen with new name

THE former Red Lion Hotel in Henley is to reopen under a new name next Thursday.

The Relais Henley on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, which has been undergoing extensive renovation since the end of last year, will offer 40 rooms themed around the town's riverside setting.

It will have a restaurant called The Clipper serving food by Mosimann's, of Belgravia, which has previously run a bistro at the Henley Royal Regatta.

This will have an open deck leading into the hotel courtyard, where the chef will be able to grow herbs and vegetables. There will also be a bar named The Quarterdeck. The Grade II listed building was bought from MG Hotels by international hotel consultant Grace Leo in partnership with Tim Hartnoll, an investor based in Singapore.

The new name, which is French for "coaching inn", was chosen in a nod to its history and to help the business stand out from scores of other Red Lions across Britain.

Following requests from residents and community groups, the old name will remain on parts of its signage.

The old signs were taken down in December and are now in storage. They could be restored and displayed publicly, possibly at the River & Rowing Museum.