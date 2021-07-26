Get outdoors

THE outdoor adventure centre at Path Hill near Whitchurch is hosting a series of activities for all ages.

The programme starts with a course in forest bathing on Sunday, which is open to adults, and will be followed by various children’s courses in August.

These will include building dens, bushcraft, paddling canoes and cooking the outdoors. There will be a smaller number of adult courses, including some for women only.

For more information, visit www.pathhilladventures.com