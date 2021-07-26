Monday, 26 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Disruption for post and bins

Disruption for post and bins

POSTAL deliveries and rubbish collections in the Henley area were delayed this week after staff were told to isolate due to coronavirus.

Royal Mail said the RG9 postcode is one of 12 nationally in which a large number of postmen has been ordered to stay at home, by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, said there was a shortage of HGV drivers for the same reason.

The council says the “limited number of staff” will do their best to visit as many homes as possible.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33