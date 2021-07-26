Disruption for post and bins

POSTAL deliveries and rubbish collections in the Henley area were delayed this week after staff were told to isolate due to coronavirus.

Royal Mail said the RG9 postcode is one of 12 nationally in which a large number of postmen has been ordered to stay at home, by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, said there was a shortage of HGV drivers for the same reason.

The council says the “limited number of staff” will do their best to visit as many homes as possible.