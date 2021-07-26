Monday, 26 July 2021

THE Henley 60+ Club is running to a full schedule again.

The centre in Greys Road car park is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and serving lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

These must be booked by calling in advance and guests may book a lift to and from home using the Henley Handybus service. There are also drop-in coffee sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A chiropodist will visit every other Monday and there is bingo on a Friday.

