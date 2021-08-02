Monday, 02 August 2021

Horse jumps approved

THE owner of a new equestrian centre in Woodcote has been granted planning permission for three permanent jumps and a shallow earth mound.

Diana Rhodes already had consent to open Chiltern Cross Country, off Oxford Road, which she did earlier this year, as long as it used mobile wooden jumps.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said some of her obstacles were effectively permanent as she had reinforced natural ground features with logs or support beams so she needed retrospective consent.

