Monday, 02 August 2021

Award double

THE greenkeeper at Goring and Streatley Golf Club has won his second professional accolade this year.

Matt Aplin is one of only five people worldwide to have been awarded the British and International Golf Greenkeepers’ Association’s master certificate.

Earlier this year, he was named greenkeeper of the year in the 59club Service Excellence Awards for the third year in a row.

