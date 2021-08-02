Care hub re-opens

FACE-to-face clubs and activities are resuming at The Hub in Goring following the relaxation of the covid restrictions.

These include its carers’ group, which meets at the High Street premises on the first Monday of the month from 10.45am to noon and offers peer support and talks by guests.

There is a “memory lounge” for those with problems at 11am on the second and fourth Mondays of the month and a meet-up for professional carers at the same time on the third Monday of every month.

A seated exercise class take places at 11.30am on Thursdays and a new puzzle club will be held at 11am every Friday.

The centre, which run by the Q1 Foundation, also offers a support and advice service, a puzzle exchange and the HubGrub food bank, which continues to accept donations.

The Hub also needs volunteers to help run activities, fundraising and other services, such as driving. For more information, email info@q1foundation.org.uk