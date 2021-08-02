Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care hub re-opens

FACE-to-face clubs and activities are resuming at The Hub in Goring following the relaxation of the covid restrictions.

These include its carers’ group, which meets at the High Street premises on the first Monday of the month from 10.45am to noon and offers peer support and talks by guests.

There is a “memory lounge” for those with problems at 11am on the second and fourth Mondays of the month and a meet-up for professional carers at the same time on the third Monday of every month.

A seated exercise class take places at 11.30am on Thursdays and a new puzzle club will be held at 11am every Friday.

The centre, which run by the Q1 Foundation, also offers a support and advice service, a puzzle exchange and the HubGrub food bank, which continues to accept donations.

The Hub also needs volunteers to help run activities, fundraising and other services, such as driving. For more information, email info@q1foundation.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33