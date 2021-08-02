Organ fund hits target

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild the organ at St Thomas’s Church in Goring.

The sum has been raised by parishioners to refurbish its 1,760 pipes, 14 sound boards, six stops and console, each of which may be individually sponsored.

The Diocese of Oxford, which is responsible for the 12th-century church in Manor Road, has now given permissions in principle for the work to go ahead.

A small amount of extra money must still be raised through funding and grant applications but it’s hoped that an order will be placed by the end of the year.

The instrument, made by Alfred Monk, dates back to 1886 and was enlarged in 1930, although most of the original pipework, which is in generally good condition, still remains.

However, its wind chests and sound boards are failing and must be replaced if the organ is to remain in use for the long term. Once it is rebuilt, it will be regularly tuned and maintained.

Donors include the families of chorister Ann Marshall and choir leader and organist Michael Howell, whose funerals were held at the church. There was also an £800 contribution from fans of singer George Michael, who lived in the village.