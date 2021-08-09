Car club growing

HENLEY’s car club now has 27 members who have booked a total of more than 300 hours’ driving time.

The scheme, in which two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles can be hired from parking spaces outside Gibbs & Dandy in Reading Road and in Upper Market Place, was launched in April with funding from the town council.

It’s hoped that it will become self-sustaining and more vehicles will be added, including fully electric ones.

Co-Wheels, which runs the club, will be staging an information event in front of the town hall from 10am on Thursday with Mayor Sarah Miller. One of the cars will be on the apron in front of the hall and there will be a pop-up stall with representatives of Co-Wheels ready to provide information and answer questions.

Dave McEwen, of Greener Henley, said: “We are very pleased with the initial response and now one car has moved to the Reading Road there will be many more people within a 10-minute walk of it. We expect more residents will take advantage of the benefits that car club membership offers.”

For more information, visit www.co-wheels.org.uk