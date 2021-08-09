Town urged to take part in Great Big Green Week

A WEEK of environmentally-themed activities is to be staged in Henley this autumn.

Diana Barnett, of the Greener Henley group, is encouraging residents to take part in Great Big Green Week from September 18 to 26.

The national initiative, which is organised by the Climate Movement charity, aims to be the biggest ever event to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on the natural world.

Shops in the town centre will display pictures of vanishing species to make a “trail” for families to follow. Thirty shops have already signed up.

Restaurants, cafés and pubs will put on special menus to include local produce and sustainable foods and may offer more vegetarian and vegan options.

Those to have signed up already include the Little Angel, Drifters in Duke Street, Sage and Squash in Bell Street and Geo in Friday Street. There will be a display of British species and their habitats at the library in Ravenscroft Road.

Greener Henley will be hosting stalls in part of Falaise Square where local groups could also mount displays and give live demonstrations to explain what they are doing to tackle climate change, reduce plastic pollution or otherwise make a difference.

There will also be displays by South Oxfordshire District Council and Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group showcasing schemes such as the town’s car club or the “solar streets” initiative offering solar panels at bulk prices. The event will tie in with the Henley Quakers’ peace walk, which will take place on September 21 to mark International Day of Peace.

Other activities could include book clubs, sports sessions, performances by choirs and musicians with an environmental theme and walks in which participants would pick up litter along the way.

The Over-60s Club in Greys Road car park could stage knitting and woodwork classes and there may be a pop-up workshop repairing household items.

The week could also involve children by including art installations, improvements of school grounds or making “bug hotels” for insects.

Churches could open their doors for displays of flowers and Fairtrade goods and for passers-by to come in and quietly reflect.

Warriors on Waste plans to stage a river clean and Walkers are Welcome could hold a walk and litter pick.

Mrs Barnett, of St Katherine’s Road, Henley, is contacting schools, clubs and community groups to bring the event together.

She said: “We’re all aware of the effect of extreme weather events caused by climate change on the people and places we love and now is the time to do everything we can to protect them.

“Everyone in the town and outskirts could get involved in some way, be it small or huge, to show decision-makers that people from all walks of life are stepping up to act on climate change — and we need them to step up too.

“Any local community group that would like to be part of this exciting event, please get in touch and tell us your ideas. If you are stuck for ideas, we’ve got loads of them.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Great Big Green Week should email greenerhenley@gmail.com