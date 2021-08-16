Two more businesses call on MP to back climate bill

TWO more businesses in Henley are urging the Government to do all it can to limit rising global temperatures.

Watchmaker Bremont and architect Spratley & Partners are calling on the town’s MP John Howell to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

The private members’ bill, which received its first reading in the House of Commons last month, also calls for the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems and the formation of citizens’ assemblies to propose green measures.

Bremont, which moved to a new headquarters off Reading Road earlier this year, is also preparing to announce a series of measures to become carbon neutral.

Co-founder Nick English said: “Time is running out — we have a climate and ecological emergency on our hands. Sustainability and carbon neutrality need to be firmly on the agenda for any business and it is a course we all need to embark on right now.

“This is the moment for companies, government and society to work hand-in-hand and transform our economy into one that works for the benefit of all, which is why we must support the bill.”

Sarah Tassell, director of Spratley & Partners in Station Road, said: “We are acutely aware of the climate and ecological emergency and particularly the construction industry’s impact on the environment.

“We strive to improve our architectural choices and help educate our staff, clients and fellow professions and measure our projects against the highest standards.

“We therefore fully support the CEE bill and believe sustainable architecture has a crucial part to play in improving the future of our world and the next generations.”

The bill, which is being promoted locally by the CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire, is also backed by Henley pub company Brakspear, baby food manufacturer Ella’s Kitchen, of Rotherfield Greys, Hobbs of Henley and the Henley Business Partnership.

Individual supporters include broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, from Fawley, and naturalist Professor Richard Fortey, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley.

Mr Howell says he supports the bill in principle but it has flaws which make it unworkable in practice and the Government is already doing enough to make a difference.

The alliance has drafted an open letter seeking to change his mind, which can be signed at ceebillallieanceoxon.co.uk/

open-letter