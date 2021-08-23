Respite care centre rated ‘good’ in first inspection

A CHARITY in Henley which offers respite care for young adults with physical and learning difficulties has been rated “good” by the health and social care watchdog.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in July.

It was the centre’s first inspection after registering with the watchdog in 2019.

It was rated “good” in all areas, including safety, effectiveness, leadership, caring and responsiveness.

The centre can care for up to four adults at once but at the time of the inspection there were just two people using the service. A total of 26 people are registered for respite support.

Inspectors looked at infection prevention and control measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and were reassured by the procedures in place.

They said: “All staff received training in infection control and had access to personal protective equipment, such as gloves and aprons. The premises appeared clean and hygienic.

“We were assured the provider was preventing visitors from catching and spreading infections, was meeting shielding and social distancing rules and was promoting safety through the layout and hygiene practices.”

The inspectors found the service to be clean and bright with lots of artwork by those who use the service on display. The bedrooms were also large and light and the garden well-equipped.

They said: “The premises were tailored to help meet the needs of people with physical disability. Bathrooms and toilets were large enough to accommodate wheelchairs and hoists and were equipped with specialist baths and handrails for people to use.

“Certain bedrooms had ceiling hoists to facilitate the moving and handling of people who needed this support. A relative told us, ‘The premises are nice and homely, not institutional at all’.”

Inspectors said the staff treated their clients with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.

They said: “People who used the service were not able to tell us if they felt safe. However, we observed a person with a member of staff. They seemed to be relaxed, calm, smiling and enjoying the positive interaction.

“Relatives told us their family members were cared for in a safe way. Their comments included, ‘Yes [name] is safe there. He is happy to go in the car and when he recognises he is going to the Chiltern Centre he gets very excited.’

“Staff understood what support people required to manage the risk of avoidable harm. Care plans contained explanations of the measures staff needed to follow to keep people safe.”

Gareth Groves, the centre manager, told inspectors that he understood how important it was to be open and honest when something went wrong.

This followed a recent incident, which the commission had been notified about.

The inspectors said: “When we visited the service, we looked at actions taken. We saw the registered manager had visited to apologise to the person and spent time building their confidence back up. The registered manager also offered some extra support at their own expense in acknowledgment of the circumstances around the incident.”

They added that the centre had processes in place to continually learn from both negative and positive experiences, such as complaints and compliments.

Mr Groves said: “We have come a long way since we registered with the commission and we have done this in the context of all the extra challenges of the pandemic.

“I am personally very proud of everything that we have achieved as a team and it is a real pleasure to see this hard work and dedication recognised.

“As always, we will continue to build on this success to provide the very best service to all the young people with disabilities who need our support.”

The centre had previously been registered with Ofsted, the schools and children’s services inspectorate, as it could also care for children.

This was cancelled because it had predominantly cared for older clients for many years and Ofsted allowed the centre to continue in this way as it repeatedly promised to remedy the situation by taking on “wholly or mostly” under-16s in line with the terms of its registration.

But the proportion of older users continued to increase, although the centre said it has no control over the age of clients referred by other agencies and it would be financially unsustainable to turn them down.