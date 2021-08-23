Survey to assess speeding

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on Wallingford Road in Goring could be commissioned by the parish council.

The council was set to do this last year following complaints by residents that drivers were ignoring the 30mph limit but put it off when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Villagers said they were afraid that a child could be killed because the problem is particularly bad near the primary school, which is near the bottom of a hilly section of the road.

The council has budgeted up to £1,000 for the survey and if this proves there is a problem, it will present its findings to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, and Thames Valley Police asking that something is done.

The county council could then improve signage, repair broken electronic signs which light up to remind drivers of the limit or even impose a 20mph limit, although the latter is unlikely.

The survey is likely to be conducted later this year.

Meanwhile, the roads between Woodcote, South Stoke, Goring and Crays Pond will be closed at various points on Sunday from 11am.

Eighty riders taking part in High Wycombe Cycling Club’s Verco Victor Berlemont Trophy road race will be passing through the area and marshals will enforce rolling closures as they arrive.

• The road between Crays Pond and Goring will be closed for maintenance between 6am and 6pm on Monday. Access will stay open for residents only while all other traffic will be diverted via Woodcote and Wallingford.