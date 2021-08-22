Monday, 23 August 2021

Brown Owl who inspired me

ELLEN BUTTRICK is deputy leader of the 3rd Henley brownies and has been involved with the Girlguiding since she was seven.

She hopes to inspire girls in the same way she felt empowered at a young age.

She says: “My Brown Owl at 5th Roundhay brownies in Leeds was a fantastic individual and pushed me to believe that I really could achieve anything that I set my mind to.

“The self-belief and determination that was fostered during my time in her unit has been a driving force in my success as an athlete to date.

“I enjoy volunteering with Girlguiding as it allows me to switch off from training.

“I enjoy seeing the girls grow in confidence as they progress and I hope that I can have just a fraction of the impact that my Brown Owl had on me.”

