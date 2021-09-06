Watch out for horses

DRIVERS are being encouraged to look out for horse riders on the roads.

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the British Horse Society have launched a safety campaign.

Warning signs reading “Pass slow and wide” will be positioned at places where there is a record of reported incidents involving horse riders and traffic.

The signs will be erected either temporarily for major equestrian events or permanently. They are already in place at Lovegroves Lane, near Checkendon Equestrian Centre.

Andy Ford, of the fire and rescue service, said: “I encourage anyone who owns a vehicle to think about the devastating consequences if they ploughed into a horse, or if by passing at speed they frightened the animal and the rider was injured or killed as a result.”

The British Horse Society said it recorded 117 incidents in the South of England in the past year.

The charity says 80 per cent of incidents are caused by vehicles passing by too closely but riders can play their part by ensuring they wear hi-vis safety clothing.