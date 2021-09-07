Residents sell unwanted goods instead of adding to landfill

MORE than 15 households took part in the first yard sale on the Gainsborough estate in Henley on Saturday.

It was organised by Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, and fellow resident Sarah Cronin.

Residents were selling a wide range of household items, including toys, furniture and clothes.

Miss Cronin, of Gainsborough Road, said she came up with the idea last year but it had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “With the lockdown we didn’t go through with it. Then Paula came up with the idea of doing oit now.

“We had massive clearouts during the lockdown when charities weren’t taking things. It’s nice to not have to load up the car with it.”

Mrs Isaac hopes to make the sale an annual event. She said: “We usually do a community skip every year and we thought this would be another opportunity for people to have a clearout but not take things to landfill.

“Hopefully it will be useful and we can do it again. It would be nice if other areas did the same thing.”

Martin Cook, a photographer, of Gainsborough Hill, was selling framed pictures of his work.

He said: “We have a big loft but not big enough for the photos so it was a superb idea to have a yard sale.” David Eggleton, who chairs the residents’ association and is a town councillor, was also selling goods.

“It’s trying to bring the community together,” he said. “It’s something we can carry on doing.”

He hopes to organise a community skip day for garden waste following the temporary suspensions of brown bin collections last month due to staff shortages at Biffa, the contractor for South Oxfordshire District Council.