White Mark art display

A PAINTING of the Watlington White Mark is on display at the town’s library this month.

James Kelso’s oil work depicts the chalk scar that was dug into Watlington Hill in 1764 to give the illusion that the town’s church had a spire.

Mr Kelso, who lives in Watlington, has previously had work exhibited at the Royal Academy.

The library is also displaying pieces by other local artists which were part of the recent “green” arts trail.

Meanwhile, the libary’s customer service advisor Dawn Lawley has stepped down after more than six years.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the friends of the library, said: “She will be sorely missed by all in Watlington, where she was part of a special team that helped created a consistently welcoming atmosphere in our library.”