‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award

A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care Awards.

Julie Ann Castro, who works at Watlington and District Nursing Home in Watlington, has made the final of the care registered nurse category.

Originally from the Philippines, Ms Castro has been a registered nurse at the Sanctuary Care home for nearly 10 years and previously worked at one of the company’s homes for adults with learning disabilities in London.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted.

“The last year has been one like no other and to be recognised for my work is truly humbling. Recognition could not be without the equally incredible team around me at the home. Watlington is a lovely place for staff and our residents — we’re one big happy family and I know everyone will be as pleased as I am.”

The award is for a registered nurse who has made long-term care their specialist profession and who demonstrates outstanding clinical and managerial qualities as well as a high level of dedication to the people they support.

Ms Castro was described as a role model and mentor for new nurses, supporting them to develop and instilling values that are vital to provide truly person-centered care.

She is the home’s champion for supporting families to secure continiuing healthcare funding, acting as their advocate.

She also spends hours of her own time helping staff to learn kradle, Sanctuary Care’s bespoke electronic care planning app, which supports the delivery of care.

Julie Cooper, manager of the home, said: “Everyone here is pleased for Julie Ann.

“She is a truly inspirational colleague who shows real leadership and dedication to enriching the lives of our residents. We wish her every success.”

The 23rd annual awards, which are organised by Caring Times magazine, will be presented in London on November 19.