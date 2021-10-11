Cake contest

THE Rainbow Corner nursery in Watlington is holding a Halloween cake design competition to raise money.

Children aged four and over are invited to draw a design and submit it to the nursery in Love Lane.

The drawings will be judged by Liz Winton, of the Granary Café in High Street, and the winning design will be turned into a cake.

The cntry fee is £5, which can be donated by visiting www.justgiving.com/rainbow

cornerdaynursery