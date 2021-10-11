Rhymes return

I AM pleased to report that Goring Parish Council ... [more]
Monday, 11 October 2021
RHYMETIME sessions for children under five will return to Henley library next month.
They will be held every Monday from 9.30am to 10am, beginning on November 1. The sessions are free but children must be accompanied by an adult.
The library also needs volunteers to help with the sessions. For more information, call 01865 815278 or email henley.library@
oxfordshire.gov.uk
11 October 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say